Chuu And OH MY GIRL's Arin's Agency To Take Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

ATRP has declared that it will be taking legal action to protect Chuu and OH MY GIRL’s Arin.

On November 19, the agency issued a stern warning announcing that it would be taking “all possible legal measures, both civil and criminal,” against malicious posts and comments about the two artists.

ATRP’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is ATRP. We recently confirmed that there has been an increase in malicious posts targeting our artists Chuu and Arin, including sexual harassment, defamation of character, insults, malicious libel, and the spreading of falsehoods. This kind of act is a clear violation of the law, and we are informing you that we will be responding with strong legal action, without any settlements or leniency. In order to protect our artists, we are constantly monitoring and gathering evidence from online communities, social media, video platforms, and more. All malicious posts, comments, and illegal acts will be closely discussed with a law firm, and we will be taking all possible legal measures, both civil and criminal, against them. Additionally, we will thoroughly track and take firm action against any attempts to delete evidence and evade responsibility. In case you possess any evidence related to malicious posts or comments about our artists, if you send it to ATRP’s designated email address for such reports (legal@atrp.co.kr), we will carefully review it and use it as a reference in our legal action. Depending on the case, it could take anywhere from several months to over a year to reach a conclusion, but even if it takes some time, we are informing you once again that we are fiercely determined to take action in response to the infringement of our artists’ rights. We extend our deep thanks to the fans who support ATRP’s artists, and we will continue to do our utmost to protect our artists’ rights in the future as well.

