'BOYS II PLANET' Contestant Chuei Li Yu Reveals Debut Schedule For 'SWEET DREAM'

Mark your calendars for Chuei Li Yu’s debut!

On November 20 at midnight KST, the former “BOYS II PLANET” contestant—who ranked No. 10 in the finale of the Mnet survival show—unveiled a “plan poster” with a detailed teaser schedule for his upcoming debut.

Chuei Li Yu will be releasing his first single album, “SWEET DREAM,” on December 3 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Chuei Li Yu’s new schedule and first teaser image for “SWEET DREAM” below!

While you wait for his debut, watch Chuei Li Yu on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

