4 Times Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong Got Closer In Episodes 3-4 Of 'Moon River'

If the premiere episodes of “Moon River” were about setting the plot, episodes 3 and 4 brought Dal I (Kim Se Jeong) and Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) close enough that if it were not for their circumstances, they would have started the Joseon-Dynasty-equivalent of dating by now. While we might have to wait a little longer to see them confess their undying love to each other, seeing their journey to re-find their love is worth the wait. Here are four moments where our main characters got closer during the said journey.

Trigger warning: following content contains images that depict blood and open wounds.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The prince comes to the rescue

The third episode starts with a dramatic scene where villagers are taking Dal I to punish her for theft, a crime she has not committed. Her parents see the injustice happening. While her father decides to fight off the villagers—a task impossible as the villagers outnumber him—the mother advises against it. So they take their plea to Lee Gang instead.

At first, he laughs off the idea of stopping a random criminal’s “suitable punishment.” But when Dal I’s parents utter her name, he knows she could not have committed theft and runs to save her. And in an equally dramatic scene, he helps Dal I, who is on her knees awaiting punishment, stand up.

While this scene is visually appealing with the packed action and humor from the prince’s sarcastic antics, one thing it ends up showcasing is how, in such a limited time, Lee Gang has gotten to know Dal I deeply.

She is but a lowborn merchant in everyone’s eyes. But he doesn’t need any evidence to know that although Dal I would plan elaborate schemes to help a woman run away and does not care about upholding orthodox norms, her morals would never allow her to commit theft.

Dal I saves the prince

“Moon River” is not about a knight in shining armor, Lee Gang, saving the damsel in distress, Dal I. And if this wasn’t already evident, episodes 3 and 4 made sure to show it.

After Lee Gang saves Dal I in the beginning of the episode, Dal I adopts the role of savior in the same episode and brings the prince back from the brink of death. The event starts when Lee Gang goes to meet the Left Minister’s daughter, his fiancée U Hui (Hong Su Zu). Suddenly, assassins appear at the location.

Even though Lee Gang has no intention of marrying U Hui, he cannot let her die, so he and his companions fight. But in a twist of events, it is revealed that the assassination attempt was orchestrated by U Hui herself. She takes out a gun and shoots Lee Gang, causing him to fall from a cliff into the river.

While it is painful to see the male lead go through a life-or-death situation, his illness ends up bringing him closer to the female lead. Because after Lee Gang falls from the cliff, Dal I accidentally finds him and tends to his wounds. She even burns her palm trying to cauterize Lee Gang’s gunshot wound. She takes care of a man she barely knows for 15 days straight.

After Lee Gang wakes up, Dal I sets out on a long journey with him to return to Hanyang, and the pair grows even closer.

The prince tries to ignore his wound while in writhing pain; he even tries to push Dal I away. And while maybe a few weeks ago Dal I would not have cared much, this time she runs after him, telling him that she will stay by his side and protect his life because he was there for her when she needed a savior.

This entire interaction—and the two weeks off-screen that Dal I spends taking care of Lee Gang—grows their relationship from acquaintances to two people who genuinely care for each other.

Fighting off the bandits together

The last two episodes were truly filled with action scenes that left the audience grabbing the edge of their seats. And one of these action scenes was when Dal I and Lee Gang come across a group of bandits on their way to Hanyang. Even though Lee Gang has a gaping wound on his chest, he fights with all his might to save Dal I. And when he thinks he cannot fight any longer, without a thought he shields her, ready to give away his life so that Dal I can live. There is no explanation needed for why this signifies how Lee Gang is falling in love with Dal I.

Rice soup date

Episode 3 began with the promise of a rice soup date, and episode 4 could not end before giving the audience some cozy and heartwarming date moments after what the characters went through the entire week. However, this cute rice soup date turns into chaos immediately.

Before this farewell lunch date, Lee Gang sends Dal I a beautiful silk hanbok to wear, a dress she falls in love with as soon as she lays eyes on it. However, whether it is 2025 or the Joseon Dynasty, there will always be people who are quick to take advantage of someone with a lower social status than them. And that is exactly what happens.

When Dal I is waiting for Lee Gang alone, a minister sees her and takes offense at her attire. According to him, Dal I has committed a grave crime by wearing silks that should only be reserved for the nobility. And when he sees Dal I apologizing, he takes it as an opportunity to take advantage of her. While nothing happens as Dal I saves herself, Lee Gang is furious. He barely lets go of the minister and, in a fit of rage, asks Dal I how she could put herself in danger.

One thing is clear: in this moment, Lee Gang is not thinking of his late wife. While in the beginning Dal I’s face intrigued Lee Gang, after spending weeks together, he has taken a liking to Dal I. The audience knows she and his late wife are the same person, but even though Lee Gang is unaware of this, he has started to fall in love with her once again. And seeing how Dal I gets angry thinking that Lee Gang’s actions are not a reflection of his feelings for her but just a poor attempt at being closer to someone who has the face of his wife, it is clear that she has also fallen in love with this man who once annoyed her to death.

The recent episodes of “Moon River” proved why Lee Gang and Dal I are perfect for each other, because even after five years of being apart and not knowing their past connection, the couple is still ready to risk their lives for each other. With the body-swap finally ready to happen, it will be interesting to see how Dal I and Lee Gang navigate palace politics with different bodies.

