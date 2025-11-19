Watch: Lee Je Hoon Goes Undercover As Teacher To Search For Missing Student In 'Taxi Driver 3' Preview

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram will all be returning to reprise their roles in the hit show’s long-awaited third season.

The newly released preview of the Season 3 premiere offers a glimpse of Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) back in character as Hwang In Seong, a popular alter ego of his from Season 1. In order to investigate the disappearance of a high school student, Kim Do Gi arrives at the school pretending to be teacher Hwang In Seong.

As the students take notice of him, Kim Do Gi casually scolds them for still being outside when their break is nearly over. He then saunters into the missing student’s classroom, where the students begin whispering to one another and wondering out loud who he is. With a charming smile fixed in place, Kim Do Gi acts impressed as he points out that many students in the class are choosing to study even during their break time.

After praising the students’ diligence, Kim Do Gi cheerfully asks who the class monitor is, then asks to speak to her outside. When he asks her about fellow student Yoon Yi Seo, the class monitor replies, “I know her since we’re in the same class, but I don’t know her well.” Kim Do Gi goes on to note that Yoon Yi Seo hasn’t been coming to school lately, and the class monitor says something about her going off to camp before asking curiously, “But who are you?”

Kim Do Gi flashes her his—or rather Hwang In Seong’s—badge before questioning her in detail about this mystery camp. When the class monitor says she doesn’t know where the camp is located, Kim Do Gi openly doubts whether it’s real. The class monitor remarks that Yoon Yi Seo is receiving a scholarship because of her family’s financial situation, so the same benefactors may have paid for her to go to camp.

Growing increasingly suspicious of Kim Do Gi’s identity, the class monitor then asks, “But why do you keep asking strange questions?” Taking a seat beside her, Kim Do Gi responds pleasantly, “What do you mean, why? I’m asking because I’m worried, of course.” His friendly “Hwang In Seong aura” then melts away to reveal a glimpse of the real Kim Do Gi as he fixes her with a penetrating stare and observes, “One of your classmates has gone missing, but you don’t seem worried at all, do you?”

“Taxi Driver 3” premieres on November 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

