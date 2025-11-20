Jung Kyung Ho Takes Command Of The Courtroom In New Drama “Pro Bono” Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has unveiled a new poster!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

The poster shows Kang David as he steps away from the defense table and stands in front of the judge’s bench. He holds the gavel, a symbol of the courtroom’s ultimate authority, and radiates powerful charisma.

In particular, even though it is an almost unimaginable and bold move, Kang David’s face shows not even a trace of hesitation. Instead, his confident gaze clearly reflects his ambition to take control of the courtroom’s direction.

The phrase, “If you don’t understand it, memorize it. There is no such thing as defeat in my dictionary!” immediately highlights Kang David’s fiery, competitive nature.

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

