Ahn Eun Jin Faces New Crisis In 'Dynamite Kiss'

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

In episode 3, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim reunited as team leader and team member after a dynamite kiss. A subtle tension lingered between Go Da Rim, who is hiding the fact that she got hired by posing as a mom to make ends meet, and Gong Ji Hyeok, who mistakenly believes she is a married woman. His attempts to push her out of the company and her determination to hold on no matter what created a lively dynamic that delivered both laughs and butterflies to viewers.

But the mood shifts sharply in the newly released stills from episode 4. In a dark, warehouse-like space, Go Da Rim is shown bound and held captive, surrounded by mysterious men in black suits. Her facial expression as she looks at someone with startled eyes heightens the tension.

Up to now, Go Da Rim has been grinding through a storm of hardships: a younger sibling who caused trouble and vanished, the cost of surgery for her stricken mother, and the burden of supporting the household. With no options left, she even resorted to getting hired under false pretenses as a “mom.” Interest is mounting over what fresh crisis awaits her and whether she can overcome it and return to the Mother TF team.

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on November 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

