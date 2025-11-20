Park Hee Soon Is A Criminal Presiding Judge Who Seeks Power In New Drama “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has shared the first sneak peek of Park Hee Soon in character!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows a corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm, and travels 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Park Hee Soon plays Kang Shin Jin, the criminal presiding judge at the Seoul Central District Court. He is a man who uses others’ weaknesses to gain power, while aiming for the highest levels of the judiciary. One day, his carefully planned strategy begins to unravel when Lee Han Young appears before him.

In newly released stills, Park Hee Soon captures Kang Shin Jin’s cold intensity with sharp eyes and a crisp suit. Even in just a few images, his powerful aura is clear, teasing the unique charisma Park Hee Soon will bring to the role of Kang Shin Jin.

Park Hee Soon is set to bring out the multi-layered side of Kang Shin Jin, who strives to uphold his own sense of fairness and common sense, drawing on his exceptional skill at interpreting characters. All eyes are on how Park Hee Soon will convincingly portray a man who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

The production team said, “Actor Park Hee Soon brings depth to the character of Kang Shin Jin and perfectly drives the drama’s tension. Please look forward to the character’s powerful journey, shown through Park Hee Soon’s unique style.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

