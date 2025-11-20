Watch: Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Are Each Other’s Unforgettable First Love In “Surely Tomorrow” New Teaser

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

The teaser showcases the long-running story between Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo.

The video begins with Seo Ji Woo asking, “If I wait for you, will you come?” It then traces their romantic journey, from the fresh excitement of their first meeting to the painful days spent trying to forget each other after their breakup.

Yet when they finally meet again, lingering emotions from the past are still evident. Seo Ji Woo expresses her hurt, saying, “You disappeared 10 years ago and now you show up, and all you want to talk about is the article?” Meanwhile, Lee Gyeong Do’s emotions boil over as he says, “If you were going to leave like that, you shouldn’t have come at all,” revealing his tangled mix of feelings.

The video also rewinds to their tender romance. When they are alone together, they share bright, contented smiles. Time and again, it’s clear they are each other’s first love, highlighting the unbreakable bond between them.

Having loved passionately, endured a painful breakup, and now reunited, all eyes are on what will happen next for the two.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Park Seo Joon in “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim”:

Watch Now

And watch Won Ji An in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

Watch Now

Source (1)