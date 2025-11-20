Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong Were Once A Happy Married Couple Before Tragedy In “Moon River”

MBC’s “Moon River” has unveiled new stills highlighting Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong’s past!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory. When they wake up in one another’s bodies, they are forced to live each other’s lives while hiding their mysterious secret.

Spoilers

Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) has quietly endured his sorrow after losing not only his mother but also the woman he loves, the princess consort Kang Yeon Wol (Kim Se Jeong), because of the schemes of Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo). One day, by chance, he meets travel merchant Park Dal I (also played by Kim Se Jeong), who looks exactly like the princess consort. This encounter unleashes his long-suppressed longing and deep affection.

However, Park Dal I’s true identity is Crown Princess Kang Yeon Wol, who, after losing her memory at the brink of death, has been living under a new identity as Park Dal I.

The two gradually become entangled and develop subtle feelings for each other, all while remaining completely unaware that they were once husband and wife. But their brief, delicate connection is suddenly interrupted by a shocking soul-swap incident. As the red thread that has connected them finally finds its rightful place, their fate begins to shift in unpredictable ways, drawing attention back to the past story of Lee Gang and Kang Yeon Wol.

The newly released stills capture a happy and joyful moment between the couple before all the tragedy unfolds. Their gazes toward each other are full of sweetness, and in the moments they share, they wear pure, radiant smiles, showing the depth of their affection for one another.

Therefore, Lee Gang’s despairing facial expression as he sits in front of Kang Yeon Wol’s grave deepens the sense of sorrow. Questions remain about what happened to the couple, who once loved each other endlessly, and whether they will be able to overcome this hardship and regain their laughter and memories.

The next episode of “Moon River” airs November 21 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

