Watch: Kim Go Eun Offers To Confess To Killing Jeon Do Yeon’s Husband Under One Dangerous Condition In “The Price Of Confession” Teasers

The upcoming drama “The Price of Confession” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“The Price of Confession” is a mystery thriller that follows Yun Soo (Jeon Do Yeon), a woman accused of murdering her husband, and Mo Eun (Kim Go Eun), a mysterious figure known as a witch.

The poster shows Ahn Yun Soo and Mo Eun standing on opposite sides of a wall, each with a different expression.

Yun Soo wears blood-stained clothes and has tears at the corners of her eyes, her face showing a mix of anxiety. Mo Eun, with a cold gaze that hides her emotions, creates a subtle tension between the two.

Yun Soo, who suddenly becomes the suspect in her husband’s murder, faces Mo Eun, who takes advantage of her desperation to propose a deal. The two begin a dangerous transaction, each pursuing her own goals. Though they stand back-to-back against the wall, their eyes are fixed on each other, hinting at the complicated path their relationship may take.

The poster’s tagline, “Everyone has to pay,” suggests unpredictable consequences for the two women who have traded confessions.

The teaser video reveals the hidden truth behind the confession-for-deal arrangement between Yun Soo and Mo Eun. Approaching Yun Soo, who was sentenced to life in prison in the first trial as a suspect in her husband’s murder, Mo Eun says, “About your husband, I’ll confess to killing him,” raising more questions about her true motives.

The story takes a dramatic turn when it is revealed that Mo Eun’s condition for confessing is that Yun Soo must kill someone she could not. In the following scenes, Yun Soo’s tense actions sharply heighten the suspense, leaving viewers to wonder if she will accept this dangerous proposition.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Baek Dong Hun (Park Hae Soo), determined to uncover the secret between the two women, pressures Mo Eun, who confessed to the murder, while keeping his suspicion of Yun Soo alive. Yun Soo’s lawyer, Jang Jung Gu (Jin Sun Kyu), and Mo Eun’s lawyer, Jin Young In (Choi Young Joon), pursue the truth to protect their clients, but they gradually grow unsettled by the two women’s increasingly mysterious behavior.

Yun Soo’s desperate words, “You must die for us to live,” and Mo Eun’s cryptic reply, “Now it’s time to return the favor,” hint at the price the two women will pay at the end of their irreversible deal.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Price of Confession” will premiere on December 5.

In the meantime, watch Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Go Eun in “Memories of the Sword” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Kim Go Eun in “Yumi’s Cells 2” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)