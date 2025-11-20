Shin Min Ah And Kim Woo Bin Announce Marriage After Dating For 10 Years

Longtime actor couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin is tying the knot!

On November 20, their agency AM Entertainment announced the happy news with the following official statement:

Hello, this is AM Entertainment.

We would like to share some happy news about our actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin.

Based on the deep trust they have built over their long relationship, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin promised to become each other’s lifelong partners.

Their wedding will be held privately on December 20 in Seoul with both families, relatives, and close friends in attendance.

We ask for your warm support and blessings for the couple as they make this precious life decision. Both will remain dedicated to their work as actors and will strive to repay the love you have shown them.

Thank you.