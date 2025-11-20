Jun Hyun Moo, Jang Do Yeon, And SHINee’s Key Announced As MCs For 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards

Jun Hyun Moo, Jang Do Yeon, and SHINee’s Key have officially been announced as the MC lineup for the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards!

On November 20, MBC confirmed, “Jun Hyun Moo, Jang Do Yeon, and SHINee’s Key will serve as MCs for the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards, which will take place on December 29.”

The MBC Entertainment Awards is a celebration honoring the stars who made a mark on MBC’s variety shows throughout the year.

Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon already have proven chemistry, having co-hosted the 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards as well as the K World Dream Awards for three consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun Moo and Key are both currently starring on MBC’s long-running variety hit “Home Alone,” adding to the anticipation for their joint appearance.

The 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards will air live on December 29. Stay tuned!

Watch the 2024 MBC Entertainment Awards:

Watch Now

And watch Jun Hyun Moo and Key on “Home Alone” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews