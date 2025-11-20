Kim Yo Han’s Smile And Proximity Make Hwang Bo Reum Byeol Short-Circuit In “LOVE.exe”

A fresh wave of change is sweeping over Kim Yo Han and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in “LOVE.exe”!

“LOVE.exe” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, viewers watched Kang Min Hak and Ju Yeon San’s hilariously disastrous first meeting. As Ju Yeon San tried to make sense of the emotions stirred by Kang Min Hak—who kept popping up and sending her heart into chaos—she eventually acknowledged the “romantic error” glitching her internal system, teasing the start of an exciting shift in their relationship.

The newly released stills heighten anticipation with a noticeably sweeter vibe between the two. Kang Min Hak flashes his signature bright smile at Ju Yeon San, while she appears flustered by his unexpected touch. What new developments await Ju Yeon San as she slowly begins to open her heart?

Meanwhile, other stills reveal a computer engineering lecture hall thick with tension. Ju Yeon San stands at the podium with a serious expression, while Yang Na Rae (Kwon Young Eun) and Kang Dong Won (Minseo) watch with concern. Behind them, students film the scene on their smartphones, leaving viewers curious about what incident takes place during the class.

Episodes 5 to 8 of “LOVE.exe” will be released on November 20.

In the meantime, watch Kim Yo Han and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in “School 2021” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)