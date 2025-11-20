Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Go Wide-Eyed As Sparks Fly In Their Surprise Kiss In “Dynamite Kiss”

Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin will be sharing yet another kiss in tonight’s episode of SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss”!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Previously, Go Da Rim disguised herself as a married woman with a child in order to land a job at a baby-product company. There, she unexpectedly reunited with Gong Ji Hyeok—this time as his new team member—leading Ji Hyeok to firmly believe she’s a married mom.

Though both Ji Hyeok and Da Rim repeatedly tell themselves they need to forget each other, the undeniable pull between them only grows stronger. Ahead of tonight’s Episode 4, the production team has released new stills capturing the two in yet another heart-fluttering moment.

In the photo, Ji Hyeok and Da Rim stand face-to-face, gazing directly at one another as Da Rim holds onto Ji Hyeok’s shoulders with both hands. The subtle tension and romantic charge between them immediately draws attention—especially considering that just recently, they were shouting “Get lost!” and “I can’t! I won’t!” at each other. What could have possibly happened to shift things so drastically?

Even more striking is the second photo, where the two share another kiss—both of them wide-eyed in surprise—while celebratory fireworks explode behind them, echoing the atmosphere of their very first “dynamite kiss.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

