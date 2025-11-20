Lee Je Hoon Switches Identities Again With A Fresh Lineup Of Alter-Egos In “Taxi Driver 3”

“Taxi Driver 3” has unveiled new stills teasing Lee Je Hoon’s intriguing lineup of alter-egos!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram will all be returning to reprise their roles in the hit show’s long-awaited third season.

Lee Je Hoon has already captivated viewers as Kim Do Gi, the ace driver of Rainbow Taxi and an unmatched vigilante who takes down villains. Beyond explosive hand-to-hand combat and thrilling car chases, his effortless transformation into a variety of comedic and dramatic alter-egos has become one of the series’ signature charms.

Writer Oh Sang Ho previously praised Lee Je Hoon’s versatility, remarking, “Lee Je Hoon’s acting made anything we threw at him possible. He was a tremendous source of strength throughout the writing of Season 3.”

The newly released stills offer a look at the fresh alter-egos Kim Do Gi will take on this season—including characters like “Storm-Child Do Gi” and “Fool Do Gi.” With each episode introducing a new persona, anticipation is rising to see how Lee Je Hoon will once again blend comedy, action, and character play.

At the press conference, Lee Je Hoon shared, “I poured everything I have into the alter-egos featured in Episodes 1 and 2. In Episodes 3 and 4, a cute and lovable character appears—one I’m personally very attached to. There are even more unique characters coming in later episodes, and I can’t wait for viewers to see them.”

“Taxi Driver 3” premieres on November 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch a teaser for “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver”!

Watch Now

Source (1)