Chuu To Make January Comeback With First Full-Length Album

Chuu is officially gearing up for a comeback this January!

On November 20, her agency ATRP announced, “Chuu is currently preparing to release her first full-length solo album since debut, with the goal of dropping it in January,” adding, “This album will capture Chuu’s present self in the most vivid way and tie together the musical narrative she has built so far into a cohesive world of its own.”

Since launching her solo career with her first mini album “Howl” in 2023, Chuu has continued to grow her discography with albums like “Strawberry Rush” and “Only cry in the rain,” further solidifying her identity as a solo artist.

Before her album drops, Chuu will meet fans at her second solo fan concert, “CHUU 2ND TINY-CON – Meet Me There When the First Snow Falls,” which will take place on December 13 and 14 at the Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall.

