Watch: Yoon Ji Sung And Jeong Riu's Sympathy-Based Relationship Warps Into Obsession In New BL Drama 'Thundercloud Rainstorm”

The upcoming BL drama “Thundercloud Rainstorm” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Based on a popular web novel of the same name, “Thundercloud Rainstorm” follows an intense romance between two young men whose relationship—initially formed out of sympathy—slowly evolves into jealousy and possessiveness. The story centers on cousins Lee Il Jo and Seo Jeong Han, who reunite at the funeral of their late uncle.

Former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung stars as Lee Il Jo, a young man adrift in life after losing the father he cared for, living each day without direction or purpose.

Opposite him is rising actor Jeong Riu, who plays Seo Jeong Han, the heir to a conglomerate who impulsively brings Lee Il Jo into his home—setting off a storm of shifting emotions.

“Thundercloud Rainstorm” will premiere with Episodes 1 and 2 at midnight on November 28 on Wavve, with two new episodes released weekly for four consecutive weeks.

