Jang Hye Jin Is Seo Hyun Jin’s Warm And Devoted Mother With A Hidden Heartache In “Love Me”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has shared the first glimpse of Jang Hye Jin in character!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Jang Hye Jin takes on the role of Kim Mi Ran, the mother of Seo Joon Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin) and the wife of Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung).

Kim Mi Ran bought a home on her civil-servant husband’s salary and raised her two children into responsible adults. To her, this was not a burden or sacrifice but a source of joy and fulfillment. The pillar of the family, she was a friend-like mother to her similarly minded eldest daughter Seo Joon Kyung, a warm and gentle mom to her youngest Seo Joon Seo (Lee Si Woo), and a dependable wife to her caring husband Seo Jin Ho.

However, after an irreversible accident, Mi Ran is devastated by overwhelming loss, and the resulting guilt carried by her husband and children leads to cracks within the family. Yet at the same time, this incident becomes a crucial turning point in their family’s journey toward healing.

In the newly revealed stills, Mi Ran’s warm and motherly yet sorrowful smile subtly conveys a deep, unspoken pain, hinting at the emotional story she carries.

“Love Me” is set to premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST with two episodes airing consecutively each week.

In the meantime, watch Jang Hye Jin in “The Witch” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)