TWICE's Chaeyoung To Halt All Activities Through End Of The Year + Sit Out Tour Stops Due To Health

TWICE’s Chaeyoung will be temporarily halting all activities through the end of the year due to her health.

On November 20, JYP Entertainment announced that Chaeyoung had recently been diagnosed with vasovagal syncope and had been “advised to take a period of rest.” The agency also stated that Chaeyoung will “temporarily pause her activities through the end of the year in order to prioritize her health and rest.”

As a result, Chaeyoung will be unable to perform at TWICE’s upcoming “THIS IS FOR” world tour stops in Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

JYP Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We would like to provide an official update regarding TWICE member Chaeyoung and her current health status. Chaeyoung was recently diagnosed with vasovagal syncope and has been advised to take a period of rest based on medical consultations. Based on additional evaluations, medical advice, and in depth discussions, it has been concluded that Chaeyoung needs further time for recovery. As a result, she will temporarily pause her activities through the end of the year in order to prioritize her health and rest. In line with medical guidance placing her health as the highest priority, Chaeyoung will be participating in upcoming schedules only to a limited extent and may be absent from certain commitments. We also regret to inform you that she will not be joining the World Tour stops in Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, and Chaeyoung herself feels deeply disappointed about this. She also expressed her sincere apologies once again for not being able to participate in fan events and THIS IS FOR World Tour since October. We understand that this announcement may bring concern, but we sincerely appreciate the understanding and support of all fans during this unfortunate situation. JYP Entertainment will provide full support to ensure that Chaeyoung is able to rest and recover fully. Thank you. JYP Entertainment

Wishing Chaeyoung a speedy and full recovery!