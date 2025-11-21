Park So Dam Signs With Agency Established By Ahn Hyo Seop

Park So Dam has joined a new agency!

On November 21, The Present Company announced that Park So Dam had signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

The Present Company remarked, “[Park So Dam] is an actress who, ever since her debut, has possessed an unrivaled energy with a unique emotional aura and texture of her own. Her deep sensibility and approach in reinterpreting characters across various genres align perfectly with the values that our company strives for.”

“In order to make it possible for actress Park So Dam to more solidly expand her unique color, we plan to create synergy in a wide variety of fields,” continued the agency.

The Present Company, which was jointly established by Ahn Hyo Seop and his longtime manager in 2022, is currently home to not only Ahn Hyo Seop but also Shin Sae Kyeong and AOA’s Seolhyun.

