Song Ji Hyo's Agency Responds To Allegations About Her Father

On November 21, Song Ji Hyo’s agency NEXUS E&M released an official statement through its legal representative, addressing the recent controversy regarding her father and issuing a warning against criminal acts.

Read the full statement below:

Hello.

This is Law Firm Namsan, legal representative of NEXUS E&M Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NEXUS E&M”).

Recently, NEXUS E&M received an email raising issues concerning the father of our affiliated actress Song Ji Hyo.

The email alleged that the company operated by Song Ji Hyo’s father is in a state of default and attached a letter of inquiry along with materials such as a banner mock-up bearing the phrase, “Parent of a famous celebrity, famous on TV for the passenger ship business!”

This act of sending a banner mock-up goes beyond a simple inquiry and can be interpreted as an intent by someone to display such a banner in front of NEXUS E&M, thereby damaging Song Ji Hyo’s honor and image and further disrupting the company’s normal business operations.

However, such conduct constitutes a criminal act subject to punishment.

The courts have held that even when a party notifies the other of potential harm as part of exercising their rights, if such a notice of harm exceeds what is acceptable under social or ethical customs and social norms or if it is not a reasonable means toward a legitimate purpose, it is punishable.

In light of this judicial stance, NEXUS E&M deems the act of sending such materials to the agency—rather than to Song Ji Hyo’s father himself—to be a clear criminal act that exceeds the bounds of what can be tolerated under social norms.

NEXUS E&M has no intention of standing by in the face of any form of threats, pressure, or unjust conduct that infringes upon the honor and personal rights of our affiliated actress or the company’s normal business operations. Should the same or similar unlawful acts be repeated, we will pursue every available legal measure—including filing criminal complaints and claims for damages—as swiftly and rigorously as possible.

NEXUS E&M will continue to respond firmly and will not overlook any malicious actions that harm the activities of our affiliated actress.