'Dynamite Kiss' Ratings Hit New All-Time High

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” continues its upward climb!

On November 20, the new romantic comedy starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin earned its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “Dynamite Kiss” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 6.3 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries of the entire day.

“Dynamite Kiss” was also the most-watched program of any kind to air on Thursday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it reached a peak rating of 2.29 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Dynamite Kiss”!

