Watch: Jung Kyung Ho Flies Into A Rage After Being Assigned To 'Pro Bono' Team In Teaser For New Drama

tvN has unveiled an amusing new teaser for its upcoming drama “Pro Bono”!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

The newly released teaser initially seems to resemble a public interest ad, with Kang David starting out calm and collected as he introduces the concept of “pro bono”: “providing legal services without compensation for the public good.”

However, Kang David quickly loses his cool as he wonders to himself, “The public good?! What does that have to do with me?” The furious Kang David then erupts into an outburst, exclaiming, “Zero attorney’s fees! Zero revenue! Literally a free lawsuit! This ridiculous good work that makes no sense and no money—I’m going to win it all! Me! Me! Me, me, me!”

Finally, the teaser cuts to Kang David’s new pro bono team, who is watching from below. Yoo Nan Hee (Seo Hye Won) wonders seriously, “Has he gone crazy?” Park Ki Bbeum (So Ju Yeon) tries to view his outburst in a positive light, commenting, “I think he’s saying he’s going to work hard.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

