Golden Disc Awards To Add New Daesang + Change Trophy Design This Year

For the first time in its 40-year history, the Golden Disc Awards will be awarding a total of three Daesangs (Grand Prizes) this year.

On November 21, HLL JoongAng—the organizers of the annual Golden Disc Awards—announced that it would be adding a new Artist Daesang for the upcoming ceremony.

The Golden Disc Awards first divided its Daesang into two separate Daesangs—one for albums and one for digital songs—back in its 21st year, in order to reflect the shift in music consumption from physical albums to digital formats. This coming January, the 40th Golden Disc Awards will award Daesangs in three separate categories.

Like the existing Album and Digital Song Daesangs, the Artist Daesang will be determined based 60 percent on quantitative data and 40 percent on evaluations by a panel of judges.

HLL JoongAng explained, “The executive committee discussed for a long time how to reflect the spread of K-pop in the global music market, along with the global influence and musical achievements of K-pop artists, in the results of our awards ceremony. The global chart data (provided by Circle Chart) used in the ‘Golden Chart’ that we have been publishing through our official social media channels since April will be reflected in the quantitative evaluation used to determine [the winner of] the new Daesang.”

Additionally, the 40th Golden Disc Awards will feature an updated trophy design. The three Daesangs will be fully gold, while all of the other trophies will feature gold discs on a black background.

The 40th Golden Disc Awards will be held at the Taipei Dome on January 10, 2026, and nominees for the major award categories will be revealed on November 25.

