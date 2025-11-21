Park Jeong Min In Talks To Star In New Drama

Park Jeong Min is in talks to star in a new web novel-based drama!

On November 21, a media outlet reported that the actor will star in the upcoming drama “A Man’s Man” (working title).

In response to the report, Park Jeong Min’s agency SEM Company shared, “He received an offer to star in the drama ‘A Man’s Man.’ It is a project currently under review.”

Based on a web novel, “A Man’s Man” was first adapted into a webtoon in 2020 and is a hit IP with 470 million cumulative global views. The story follows Han Yu Hyeon, who rises to the position of CEO but loses everything he loves then returns to his younger days to live his life over again.

Park Jeong Min has reportedly been offered to play the role of Han Yu Hyeon.

Actor-turned-director Kim Hie Won who helmed the Disney+ original series “Light Shop” will direct, and filming is slated to begin in 2026.

Watch Park Jeong Min in “Harbin”:

Source (1) (2)