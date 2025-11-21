Watch: Seo Hyun Jin, Lee Si Woo, And Yoo Jae Myung Make An Unbearably Lonely Family In 1st Teaser For 'Love Me'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has unveiled its first teaser!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Love Me” tells the story of a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

The new teaser begins by introducing Seo Joon Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin), her father Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), and her brother Seo Joon Seo (Lee Si Woo). Although each of them appears to be holding their own on the outside, all three of them are struggling with unbearable loneliness on the inside.

Despite pretending that she prefers the peace of solitude, Joon Kyung tosses and turns all night before walking the empty streets alone as someone asks in voice-over, “What is there to do on your own except be lonely?” Jin Ho diligently takes care of his wife Kim Mi Ran (Jang Hye Jin) after her accident, but he confesses, “Honestly, I’m very exhausted.” Joon Seo appears to be enjoying a wild and carefree youth, but in contrast to his partying, he declares, “I think I’m the loneliest person in the world.”

Whenever the three of them meet, they can’t seem to stop fighting or shouting at one another as they accuse each other of being selfish and only thinking of their own problems. Meanwhile, Joon Kyung’s narration foreshadows Mi Ran’s death, as she ominously reveals, “One day, this family of four suddenly became three.”

The teaser ends with the remaining three family members getting into a car accident as she continues, “I really don’t think we’re a good family to one another.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Why Her?” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Lee Si Woo in “Love Your Enemy” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)