Lee Je Hoon Showcases His Versatility In Both Language And Fashion In New Drama 'Taxi Driver 3'

“Taxi Driver 3” has shared a sneak peek of Lee Je Hoon’s transformation!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram will all be returning to reprise their roles in the hit show’s long-awaited third season.

The newly released stills feature Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), who transforms into his new alter ego “Man of Ambition Do Gi.” He builds a one-of-a-kind fashion style, from a white suit embroidered with silver thread to a colorful leather jacket. His extreme flamboyance hints at the birth of yet another formidable alter ego.

The production team remarked, “As the first case episode is set against the backdrop of international crime, Do Gi will display his international skill set. To that end, Lee Je Hoon will not only deliver his trademark, exhilarating action but also speak English and Japanese fluently, showcasing new charms. Please look forward to it.”

“Taxi Driver 3” is set to premiere on November 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama below:

Or binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver”:

