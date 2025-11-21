AKMU Parts Ways With YG Entertainment After 12 Years

AKMU is leaving YG Entertainment to go independent after 12 years.

On November 21, YG Entertainment announced AKMU’s decision to part ways with the agency. According to YG, Yang Hyun Suk and the members shared a heartfelt dinner about six months ago, during which they reflected on their 12-year journey together and discussed the duo’s future. After much thought, AKMU decided to take on a new challenge by going independent.

Below is YG Entertainment’s full official statement:

Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

About six months ago, our executive producer Yang Hyun Suk visited the home of AKMU members Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun for a shared dinner.

While enjoying a meal the members personally prepared, they reminisced about the joyful moments they’ve shared since first meeting on the audition program “K-Pop Star Season 2” in 2012, as well as the 12 years that followed. They also had a sincere conversation about the concerns AKMU had been thinking over.

AKMU’s only dilemma was whether to continue with YG, whom they have been with for the past 12 years, or to take on a new challenge by going independent.

Yang Hyun Suk was the first to encourage AKMU, who were standing at a crossroads between two choices, by telling them that stepping away from YG and trying their music activities in a new environment could also be a meaningful experience. He sincerely conveyed that he would fully support them from behind.

It was because he has always understood AKMU’s nature—artists who constantly seek new paths and challenges. Encouraged by his warm support, AKMU ultimately decided to embark on a new journey.

After winning “K-Pop Star Season 2” in 2013, AKMU chose YG as their agency. Since releasing their first full-length album in 2014, which included the hit tracks “200%” and “Give Love,” the duo has delivered numerous hit songs over the past 12 years and established themselves as one of the nation’s most beloved sibling duos.

It has been a great joy for us to watch the siblings grow step by step, filled with pure passion for music. We express our deepest gratitude to AKMU for sharing amazing music and moving the hearts of the public throughout our time together.

Until the very end, the AKMU members expressed, “We will forever be YG Family,” and told us that they would always come running if called upon. They also each gave a heartfelt handwritten letter, along with a deep formal bow, to express their gratitude to Yang Hyun Suk, who nurtured their careers.

Just as AKMU’s sincerity remains unchanged, YG also remains firm in seeing them as family. We wholeheartedly support their new challenge and will actively help them whenever needed. We kindly ask for fans’ continued interest and warm support for AKMU as they begin this new chapter.