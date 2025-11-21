Kang Tae Oh’s Awkward First Day After The Soul Swap Draws Jin Goo’s Attention In “Moon River”

MBC’s “Moon River” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lee Gang and Park Dal I seemed to grow closer after surviving a near-death crisis together. However, a misunderstanding arose once again when Park Dal I was harassed by a nobleman because of the silk clothes gifted to her by Lee Gang.

Just when emotions reached a breaking point, Park Dal I’s sealed red string of fate suddenly reacted, reconnecting the bond between them. Not only that, but the two ended up switching bodies, triggering a series of uncontrollable events.

In the newly released stills, Park Dal I—who is now trapped in the crown prince’s body—wears an expression of disbelief and frustration. Unlike the arrogant prince he’s known to be, his timid posture and anxious gaze give off a completely different vibe. Unable to accept this unbelievable reality, he refuses meals and even causes a series of bizarre incidents, leaving royal guard Oh Shin Won (Kwon Ju Seok) and court eunuch Yoon Se Dol (Han Sang Jo) utterly exasperated.

To make matters worse, Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo) visits the palace, triggering a full-blown crisis from the very first day of the soul swap. With Kim Han Cheol’s sharp perceptiveness, will Lee Gang be able to keep his true identity hidden and escape this dangerous situation?

The next episode of “Moon River” airs November 21 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

