Seo Kang Jun In Talks To Star In New Romance Drama

Seo Kang Jun may be gearing up for a return to the small screen in a new romance drama!

On November 21, OSEN reported that Seo Kang Jun will star in the upcoming drama “Another Love But You” (literal title).

In response to the report, his agency shared, “Seo Kang Jun is positively reviewing the offer to appear in the new drama ‘Another Love But You.’”

“Another Love But You” is a realistic, relatable romance drama that follows longtime couples standing at the crossroads of marriage who begin to experience emotional turbulence and cracks in their relationships after encountering unexpected new connections. The story captures the raw, intertwining emotions of four men and women—partners who have been together for over 10 years and the new people who suddenly enter their lives.

Seo Kang Jun has reportedly been offered the role of Nam Goong Ho, an office worker who becomes caught in an emotional whirlwind after confronting the wavering heart of his longtime girlfriend—along with a bold proposition that shifts everything.

