Kang Tae Oh Returns To The Palace With Fierce Determination In Kim Se Jeong’s Body In “Moon River”

Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong will scramble to reclaim their switched bodies in MBC’s “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lee Gang and Park Dal I’s once-severed red thread of fate unexpectedly reconnected—leading to the shocking moment where the two switched bodies.

As the crown prince, Lee Gang’s body is not only precious but also a target amid ongoing political power plays. As he is also secretly preparing for revenge, the urgency for him to return to his rightful form grows even greater.

The newly released stills capture Lee Gang entering the palace in Park Dal I’s body as a newly appointed court attendant. Though his head is bowed, his piercing gaze sweeps through the palace with fierce determination, making his unwavering resolve to reclaim his body unmistakable.

Meanwhile, Park Dal I (in Lee Gang’s body) watches him with wide, bewildered eyes, caught between disbelief and panic. How did Lee Gang manage to disguise himself and slip into the palace in a woman’s body? And now that the two stand face-to-face again, what desperate measures will they take to reclaim their rightful places?

The next episode of “Moon River” airs November 21 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

