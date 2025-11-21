Watch: ITZY Takes 1st Win For 'TUNNEL VISION' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, And More

ITZY has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “TUNNEL VISION”!

On the November 21 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were CLOSE YOUR EYES’ “X” and ITZY‘s “TUNNEL VISION.” ITZY ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,019 points.

Congratulations to ITZY! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included ITZY, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, Kyuhyun, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Sunmi, KISS OF LIFE, AHOF, CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY, INFINITE’s Dongwoo, NEXZ, Baby DONT Cry, IDID, RESCENE, XODIAC, NEWBEAT, KIIRAS, VVUP, and ANTARES.

ITZY – “TUNNEL VISION”

Stray Kids – “Do It”

NCT DREAM – “Beat It Up”

Kyuhyun – “Like Our First Snow”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “X”

Sunmi – “CYNICAL”

KISS OF LIFE – “Lucky” (Korean Ver.)

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

CRAVITY – “Lemonade Fever”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Eeny meeny miny moe”

INFINITE’s Dongwoo – “SWAY (Zzz)”

NEXZ – “I’m Him”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

RESCENE – “Heart Drop”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”

KIIRAS – “BANG BANG!”

VVUP – “Super Model”

ANTARES – “BLIND”

