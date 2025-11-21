Yoon Ji Sung And Jeong Riu Face Each Other In Charged Rainstorm In New Poster For BL Drama “Thundercloud Rainstorm”

The upcoming BL drama “Thundercloud Rainstorm” has unveiled its main poster!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “Thundercloud Rainstorm” follows Lee Il Jo (Yoon Ji Sung), an unfortunate illegitimate son who, after being abused by his half-brother Seo Jeong In at their father’s funeral, ends up relying on his cousin Seo Jeong Han (Jeong Riu). Though Jeong Han had always been indifferent, he gradually becomes drawn to Il Jo’s innocence and desperation. However, as their relationship deepens both physically and emotionally, Jeong Han’s feelings evolve into intense obsession and possessiveness.

The newly released main poster captures the contrasting expressions and charged gazes of Lee Il Jo and Seo Jeong Han as they stand amid pouring rain, visually echoing the drama’s title.

True to its name, the poster brings to life the sudden “thunderclouds” and “rainstorms” that symbolize the turbulent events and tangled emotions crashing into the characters without warning. Paired with the caption, “You poured down on me, and my world shook violently—without any warning,” the poster heightens anticipation with its lingering tension and emotional weight.

The production team shared, “The main poster condenses the storm-like narrative the characters will face and the drama’s core tone. With each episode, the emotions will intensify and the story will deliver an immersive experience. Please look forward to it.”

“Thundercloud Rainstorm” will premiere with Episodes 1 and 2 at midnight on November 28 on Wavve, with two new episodes released weekly for four consecutive weeks.

