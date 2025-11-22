'Taxi Driver 3' Kicks Off On Highest Premiere Ratings Of Any Miniseries In 2025

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” is off to a promising start!

On November 21, the highly-anticipated third season of “Taxi Driver” kicked off on the highest premiere ratings of any miniseries this year. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Taxi Driver 3” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent. “Taxi Driver 3” was also the most-watched show in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 2.4 percent.

Despite facing stiff competition from “Taxi Driver 3,” which airs in the same time slot, MBC’s “Moon River” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet last night. The fifth episode of the fantasy romance scored an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

Watch the first episode of “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on the latest episodes of “Moon River” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)