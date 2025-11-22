Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong Enjoy A Date Outside The Palace In 'Moon River'

MBC’s “Moon River” has shared a sneak peek of Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong enjoying a blissful outing!

“Moon River” is a new fantasy romance drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory. When they wake up in one another’s bodies, they are forced to live each other’s lives while hiding their mysterious secret.

Spoilers

Previously on “Moon River,” Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong) unexpectedly swapped bodies after falling in the water.

After the inexplicable swap, Lee Gang used Park Dal I’s face, which resembles that of the late royal consort, to get back into the palace as a newly appointed eunuch. Although Lee Gang and Park Dal I tried to return to their respective bodies by recreating their underwater kiss, all they accomplished was adding to the growing romantic tension between them.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Lee Gang and Park Dal I step out of the palace together for the first time after their soul swap. Even after swapping bodies, Lee Gang doesn’t lose his keen sense of style, and he visibly fusses over his appearance.

Park Dal I, on the other hand, can’t be bothered to pay attention to fashion or style despite Lee Gang’s irritated nagging.

To catch Lee Gang and Park Dal I’s date outside the palace walls, tune in to the next episode of “Moon River” on November 22 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

