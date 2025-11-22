2PM's Lee Junho Seeks Out Kim Sang Ho For Tense Confrontation In 'Typhoon Family'

Get ready for a tense showdown between 2PM’s Lee Junho and Kim Sang Ho in “Typhoon Family”!

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” is a drama starring Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Spoilers

Previously on “Typhoon Family,” Typhoon Trading successfully won its first domestic contract for surgical gloves. However, just when it seemed that things were looking up, crisis hit in the form of a suspicious warehouse fire. With only a week left until the scheduled delivery date, the company found itself in a bind.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the cornered Kang Tae Poong makes the bold decision to personally seek out Pyo Bak Ho (Kim Sang Ho) and confront him. With no room to retreat, Kang Tae Poong is fueled by rage and a sense of responsibility for his employees. Even when Pyo Bak Ho attempts to throw him off by bringing up the past, Kang Tae Poong remains unshaken, telling him, “Even if I die, Typhoon Trading won’t go down.”

Unwilling to back down, the determined Kang Tae Poong makes it clear to Pyo Bak Ho that he wants him to hand over the gloves. When Pyo Bak Ho counters by questioning Typhoon Trading’s financial position, Kang Tae Poong firmly insists he has the money.

“In this episode, Tae Poong and Pyo Bak Ho will face off in their fiercest fight yet,” teased the “Typhoon Family” production team. “This is a scene that gives you thrills just from seeing sparks fly due to [Lee Junho and Kim Sang Ho’s] acting and the look in their eyes.”

The next episode of “Typhoon Family” will air on November 22 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

