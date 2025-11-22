ALL(H)OURS Postpones North American Tour A Week Before 1st Stop

ALL(H)OURS’ upcoming North American tour “ALL the HOURS” has been postponed.

Just eight days before the tour was scheduled to kick off in Jersey City on November 28, concert organizer Studio PAV announced that it had been postponed “due to unforeseen logistical circumstances.”

“During the preparation process, unexpected factors emerged that made it unfeasible to proceed with the originally scheduled dates,” continued Studio PAV. “At this time, the new tour schedule has not yet been finalized. Once the updated dates are confirmed, we will release a full announcement with the complete schedule.”

Studio PAV’s full announcement is as follows: