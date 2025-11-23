Jin Seo Yeon And Heo Joon Suk Begin A Passionate Romance In 'No Next Life'

Get ready for a passionate “grown-up” romance between Jin Seo Yeon and Heo Joon Suk on “No Next Life”!

TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” is a new comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Spoilers

Previously on “No Next Life,” Lee Il Li (Jin Seo Yeon) was reunited with Byun Sang Gyu (Heo Joon Suk), her former theater club senior in college, while struggling with a rough breakup with her ex-boyfriend. It also turned out that Byun Sang Gyu lived right across from Lee Il Li, building anticipation for where their rekindled connection would lead.

In the drama’s upcoming sixth episode, Lee Il Li will open her previously closed heart to Byun Sang Gyu, breaking the seal on her emotions. Newly released stills from the episode show Byun Sang Gyu carrying Lee Il Li home via piggyback ride and laying her down on her bed, where the two share a heart-fluttering moment of close physical proximity.

The cold and aloof Lee Il Li makes a move on Byun Sang Gyu in her own unique way, and the romantic tension between the two can be seen in their nervous gazes and trembling hands.

“Jin Seo Yeon pulls off her character 200 percent and has disappeared fully into the role of Lee Il Li, creating a one-of-a-kind character,” said the “No Next Life” production team. “Will Lee Il Li finally be able to move past the wounds inflicted on her by her ex-boyfriend and start a new love? Please join us for the moment in which Lee Il Li’s new romance starts, which will sweeten the atmosphere of the entire drama.”

The fifth episode of “No Next Life” will air on November 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

