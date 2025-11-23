Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Lean In For A Kiss On 'Typhoon Family'

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” has shared a sneak peek of Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha on a blissful summer trip!

“Typhoon Family” is a drama starring 2PM’s Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

On the previous episode of “Typhoon Family,” Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha) finally confessed her feelings to Kang Tae Poong after surviving the warehouse fire, which made her realize what was most important to her. With their latest crisis now behind them, Tae Poong and Mi Seon get the chance to catch their breath and enjoy a well-deserved respite.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Tae Poong and Mi Seon get cozy under the summer sun by the seaside. One photo captures the new couple seconds away from a kiss, while another shows Mi Seon affectionately holding a conch shell up to Tae Poong’s ear.

The “Typhoon Family” production team teased, “Tae Poong and Mi Seon set aside all their worries for a moment and enjoy a sweet vacation together. Their summer beach date, which will bring them one step closer together, will fill the small screen with romantic energy. Please look forward to it.”

The next episode of “Typhoon Family” airs on November 23 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

