Ryu Seung Ryong Turns To Estranged Brother Go Chang Suk For Help In 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim'

A distressed Ryu Seung Ryong will seek out Go Chang Suk for help on the next episode of “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim.”

JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” tells the story of a middle-aged man who suddenly loses everything he once believed was valuable. After a long and difficult journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in his prestigious corporate job and learns to embrace his true self.

Previously on “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim,” Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong) set aside his pride in order to make up for the money that he lost after falling victim to a scam. In order to support his brother-in-law’s business, the desperate Kim Nak Soo even gave a presentation to the head of the sales team at his former company—but even though he managed to land the contract, he was tossed aside afterwards without being given a single penny.

Although Kim Nak Soo tried to make ends meet by working as a designated driver, a sudden onset of panic attacks combined with a car accident left him hopeless, with his prospects for the second chapter of his life looking grim.

Frustrated by his situation and seemingly unending struggles, Kim Nak Soo turns to his estranged older brother Kim Chang Soo (Go Chang Suk), whom he hasn’t seen in years. In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kim Nak Soo goes to visit Kim Chang Soo at his auto repair shop.

Even though they’re siblings, there is an awkward distance between the two men that doesn’t feel brotherly. When the two sit down to talk over drinks, Kim Nak Soo vents to his older brother, who responds with deep sighs and his own unique brand of comfort, hoping to lift his weary younger brother’s spirits.

To find out what sort of solution Kim Chang Soo proposes, catch the next episode of “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” on November 23 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

