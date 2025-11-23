Stray Kids' Seungmin To Sit Out Today's Comeback Promotions Due To Health

Stray Kids’ Seungmin will not be joining the group for today’s comeback promotions due to his health.

On November 23, JYP Entertainment announced that Seungmin would be sitting out that day’s live broadcast of SBS’s “Inkigayo” due to treatment for foot inflammation.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE. We inform you that Stray Kids member Seungmin will not be able to participate in today’s live broadcast of Inkigayo due to treatment for foot inflammation. Seungmin recently felt discomfort around his foot and is receiving appropriate treatment according to the medical team’s opinion. After finishing today’s pre-recording, he visited the hospital for additional treatment, and during the treatment process, he received the opinion that temporary pain may be felt more due to the injection procedure. Fortunately, he also received a diagnosis that the pain will improve quickly within a short period as time passes. However, to ensure a quick recovery, following the medical team’s recommendation that sufficient rest and stability are needed today, we have inevitably decided not to participate in today’s schedule. We ask for your generous understanding from the fans who have been waiting. Our company will do our best for Seungmin’s speedy recovery, prioritizing the artist’s health above all. Thank you.

Wishing Seungmin a speedy and full recovery!