Watch: Jung Woo Sung Is A Prosecutor Investigating Hyun Bin With Tenacious Spirit In 'Made In Korea'

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has shared a deeper look at Jung Woo Sung’s character!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

Jung Woo Sung will take on the role of prosecutor Jang Geon Young of the Busan District Prosecutor’s Office. Amidst a difficult environment, he became a prosecutor using his own strength, hiding his fierce tenacity behind his hearty smile. While investigating Baek Ki Tae, he comes face-to-face with a massive criminal cartel. Having showcased his deep acting spectrum, Jung Woo Sung will perfectly portray Jang Geon Young, creating tension as he and Baek Ki Tae face off.

The newly released poster captures Jang Geon Young alone in a dark, deserted street. The red lighting captures Jang Geon Young’s single-minded nature, loneliness, and unyielding persistence. Paired with the tagline, “Deliver us from the ‘The Power of the Dog,'” his resolute expression highlights Jang Geon Young’s willingness to do whatever it takes if it’s for the sake of his principles.

The black-and-white teaser video further captivates with Jang Geon Young’s charisma. He muses, “Why would I give up? Catching bad guys is my job. You’ll have to steel yourself if you want to face me.”

He continues, “I have a lot of anger. It’s also the source of my life.” Blurring the line between good and evil, Jang Geon Young will further add weight to the story.

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

