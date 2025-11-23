LE SSERAFIM has won their first music show trophy for their single “SPAGHETTI” featuring BTS’s j-hope!

On the November 16 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were https://www.viki.com/celebrities/22668pr-davichi?utm_source=soompi&utm_medium=music&utm_campaign=watch-le-sserafim-takes-1st-win-for-spaghetti-on-inkigayo-performances-by-stray-kids-nct-dream-allday-project-and-more&utm_content_id=1799990wpps “TIME CAPSULE,” WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning,” and LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI.” LE SSERAFIM ultimately took the win with a total of 4,907 points.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, ALLDAY PROJECT, ITZY, KISS OF LIFE, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, INFINITE’s Dongwoo, Baby DONT Cry, IDID, CRAVITY, Sunmi, NEXZ, CLOSE YOUR EYES, AHOF, 82MAJOR, KIIRAS, Gyubin, and AM8IC.

Check out their performances below!

Stray Kids – “Do It”

NCT DREAM – “Beat It Up”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “ONE MORE TIME”

ITZY – “TUNNEL VISION”

KISS OF LIFE – “Lucky”

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun – “Like Our First Snow”

INFINITE’s Dongwoo – “SWAY”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

CRAVITY – “Lemonade Fever”

Sunmi – “CYNICAL”

NEXZ – “I’m Him”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “X”

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

KIIRAS – “BANG BANG!”

Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now