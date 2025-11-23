KATSEYE's 'Gabriela' Rises To New Peaks On Billboard Hot 100 And Pop Radio Airplay Chart

KATSEYE achieved their highest rankings yet on more than one Billboard chart this week!

For the week ending on November 22, KATSEYE’s hit single “Gabriela” climbed to a new peak of No. 31 on Billboard’s Hot 100 (which ranks the most popular songs in the United States), marking a new career high for the group.

KATSEYE similarly reached a new all-time high on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. In its 15th week on the chart, “Gabriela” rose to a new peak of No. 13.

“Gabriela” also maintained its peak of No. 37 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres.

Over on Billboard’s global charts, “Gabriela” stayed strong at No. 18 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 22 on the Global 200, while KATSEYE’s previous single “Gnarly” ranked No. 147 on the Global 200 and No. 152 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE’s latest EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” climbed back up to No. 35 in its 20th week on the Billboard 200, in addition to rising to No. 10 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 11 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Finally, KATSEYE jumped to No. 22 in their 24th overall week on Billboard’s Artist 100.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!