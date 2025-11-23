Kim Hee Sun Feels Alienated At A Work Outing In 'No Next Life'

TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Hee Sun looking uncomfortable at a work gathering.

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Previously on “No Next Life,” Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) returned to the workforce and became a working mom. However, with her longtime nemesis Yang Mi Sook (Han Ji Hye) and her junior colleague Song Ye Na (Go Won Hee) trying to sabotage her at every turn, Jo Na Jung’s return to the world of home shopping wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jo Na Jung will feel isolated at a work outing that she attends together with the other interns, including Yang Mi Sook. But unlike Yang Mi Sook, who triumphantly takes charge at the company dinner and becomes the life of the party, Jo Na Jung looks awkward and lonely.

With a subtle distance between her and the other employees, Jo Na Jung seems strangely alienated from the rest of the group. Even her mentor Song Ye Na seems to be giving her the cold shoulder, piquing curiosity about what will unfold at this tense dinner.

“With her unrivaled acting skills, Kim Hee Sun is truly bringing the realistic and relatable Jo Na Jung to life,” said the “No Next Life” production team. “With Kim Hee Sun stuck between her nemesis Han Ji Hye and the villain Go Won Hee, it remains to be seen how her social survival will unfold. To find out, please tune in to Episode 5.”

The next episode of “No Next Life” will air on November 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

