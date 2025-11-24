Mun Ka Young And Koo Kyo Hwan Go From Friends To Lovers And Back To Strangers In New Film “Once We Were Us”

Upcoming film “Once We Were Us” has unveiled its first stills featuring Koo Kyo Hwan and Mun Ka Young!

“Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young), who once shared a passionate love, as they unexpectedly reunite after 10 years and revisit memories of their past. The film is a remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them.”

The still cuts capture a panoramic look at the pair’s deep emotional range in real-life relationships, and they portray moments of everyday romance that anyone might have experienced.

In the film, Eun Ho and Jung Won become friends by chance, and naturally grow into a couple.

The stills capture their relationship as it unfolds, from the sparkling romance that once brightened their youth to the scenes of a breakup where that light slowly fades.

On top of that, a moment set 10 years later shows the two unexpectedly crossing paths again on an airplane, further teasing how their story will unfold on screen.

“Once We Were Us” is set to hit theaters across Korea on December 31.

