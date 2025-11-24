Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, And More Confirmed For New Drama 'Climax'

Get ready for an exciting new drama!

On November 24, ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” confirmed its cast lineup of Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, Oh Jung Se, and Cha Joo Young. The series will be helmed by Lee Ji Won, who won the New Director Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards for the film “Miss Baek.”

“Climax” is a fierce survival drama about prosecutor Bang Tae Seob, who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea.

Ju Ji Hoon will play the role of star prosecutor Bang Tae Seob who married South Korea’s top actress Chu Sang Ah. Ha Ji Won will take on the role of the once greatest actress Chu Sang Ah who is treated like a washed-up actress after marriage.

Nana will play the role of Hwang Jung Won, who secretly acts as an informant by Bang Tae Seob’s side. She is also a figure with the key to the pandora box that will expose the ugly side of the cartel in “Climax.” Furthermore, Cha Joo Young plays Lee Yang Mi, the second wife of the chairman of WR Group, the third-largest conglomerate in Korea. Oh Jung Se takes on the role of Kwon Jong Wook, the chairman’s eldest son who competes with Lee Yang Mi for the successor position of WR Group.

The production team of “Climax” shared, “Director Lee Ji Won, who proved her delicate mise-en-scène and outstanding direction in her previous project, joins forces with a trusted cast, creating a powerful combination. The intertwined desires and decisions of each character and the powerful narrative that unfolds as a result make the project charming. We ask for your great interest.”

“Climax” will premiere in 2026 via ENA. Stay tuned for updates!

