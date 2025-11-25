Ha Jung Woo And Lee Ha Nee’s Unusual Proposal Prompts Different Reactions From Kim Dong Wook And Kong Hyo Jin In New Film “The People Upstairs”

Upcoming film “The People Upstairs” has unveiled new character posters!

Directed by Ha Jung Woo, “The People Upstairs” tells the unpredictable events that unfold when a couple living upstairs (Ha Jung Woo and Lee Ha Nee) and a couple living downstairs (Kim Dong Wook and Kong Hyo Jin) sit down for an awkward dinner after a series of nightly noise disputes between floors.

First, Mr. Kim (Ha Jung Woo), the upstairs husband who brings a bold proposal, draws attention with his daring lines while holding a wine glass and staying completely relaxed.

Next, Soo Kyung (Lee Ha Nee), the upstairs wife eager to share the unusual experience, maintains a calm demeanor and delivers lines that shake up the whole situation.

Meanwhile, Jung Ah (Kong Hyo Jin), the downstairs wife curious about the unusual experience, keeps an innocent facial expression but cannot hide her fascination with the upstairs couple’s offer.

Finally, Hyun Soo (Kim Dong Wook), the downstairs husband, feels uncomfortable with the proposal and firmly condemns it with his finger, showing the only realistic reaction.

“The People Upstairs” will hit theaters across Korea on December 3.

