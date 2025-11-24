ITZY's Yuna Confirmed For New Rom-Com Drama Reportedly Starring Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Joon, And Cha Woo Min

ITZY’s Yuna will be starring in tvN’s new drama “My Favorite Employee” (literal title)!

On November 24, a source from tvN shared, “Yuna has been cast in ‘My Favorite Employee’ and recently completed the script reading.” In the series, Yuna is set to play a top actress.

Based on a webtoon, “My Favorite Employee” tells the romance between Nam Da Reum, who joins a company led by idol-turned-CEO Lee Chan, and the boss she meets there, Kang Ha Gi.

Previously, media outlets reported that Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Joon, and Cha Woo Min will star in the drama as Kang Ha Gi, who has successfully launched a startup; Nam Da Reum, who by chance lands a job at the company of the idol member she has long been a fan of; and Lee Chan, an idol-turned-CEO, respectively.

Yuna, who has been expanding her acting career of late, is set to play a top actress in the drama.

She is currently gearing up for the upcoming tvN drama “Miss Undercover Boss,” in which she will play Hong Jang Mi, the younger sister of Hong Geum Bo (played by Park Shin Hye).

Are you excited for Yuna’s new drama? Stay tuned for more updates!

