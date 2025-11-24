Choi Dae Hoon Transforms Into An Elite Lawyer Rivaling Jung Kyung Ho In Special Appearance For 'Pro Bono'

Choi Dae Hoon will make a special appearance in tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono”!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

Choi Dae Hoon will play Woo Myung Hoon, an elite among elites who was born and raised in Gangnam. He graduated from a prestigious high school and university, passed the bar exam, and entered the prosecution with the ultimate goal of reaching the peak of power—the presidency.

However, there was one person who caused a crack in Woo Myung Hoon’s perfect life—Kang David. Woo Myung Hoon has had a tense relationship with Kang David since their law school days. For the first time in his life, he experienced the bitter taste of defeat at David’s hands, and over time, that feeling grew into an intense rivalry. For certain reasons, Woo Myung Hoon later becomes a lawyer and starts deliberately taking the opposing side of every case handled by public interest lawyer Kang David.

In the released stills, Woo Myung Hoon’s commanding presence in the courtroom immediately draws attention. His neatly tailored suit, focused expression, and piercing gaze—as if seeing straight through the situation—clearly reveal his fierce competitive spirit. His demeanor, which seems to heighten the tension in the courtroom, hints at his formidable nature and raises expectations for the intense legal battles to unfold in “Pro Bono.”

Attention is also focused on how Choi Dae Hoon will portray the complex emotional turmoil of Woo Myung Hoon, who tends to lose control whenever he faces Kang David.

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

